Toronto, May 21: A 44-year-old man from Punjab has been arrested for murdering a woman in Sparrow Park in Brampton - a city on the outskirts of Toronto.

Nav Nishan Singh stabbed to death Davinder Kaur, 43, on Friday. According to police, its officers received a call about the stabbing at about 6 p.m. Indian-Origin Man Stabs Canada National to Death Outside Starbucks Cafe in Vancouver, Charged With Second-Degree Murder.

When cops reached the crime spot, the victim was found with signs of trauma. Attempts to revive her failed as she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Singh was arrested at a short distance from the crime scene. He has been charged with first-degree murder. Canada Shocker: Indian-Origin Sikh Man Shot Dead in Alberta, Second Such Killing in December.

A city of about 7,00,000 people, Brampton is home to the biggest concentration of the Punjabi community in Canada.

