Chicago, January 10: At least seven people were shot and four of them died after a man went on a shooting spree in Chicago on Sunday. The deceased included a 20-year-old man. Two of the victim were in a critical condition. The shooter, identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale was later killed by police. Jason Nightengale targetted people from Chicago to Evanston, ABC News reported. US Shooting: 3 Dead, 3 Injured After Unidentified Gunman Opens Fire at Bowling Alley in Illinois.

According to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, Nightengale's first victim was a 30-year-old man who was sitting in his vehicle in a parking garage. The man was shot and killed by Nightengale who fled the scene. Moments later, the gunman fired shots at a building security guard who later died at a hospital, David Brown said. US Shooting: Man Shot Dead in Seattle Near Celebration Over Joe Biden's Win in US Presidential Election 2020.

Nightengale also shot a 77-year-old woman in the same building. She is currently in critical condition. He later opened fire inside a convenience store after announcing a robbery. A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead a short time later. He also shot a 15-year-old female in the head.

After the last shooting, Nightengale returned to the convenience store and fired at Chicago police officers investigating the earlier attack. He then travelled to Evanston where he was killed by the police. His motives for the shooting spree remain unknown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 09:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).