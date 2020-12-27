Illinois, December 27: At least three people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley in the United States on Saturday night. Meanwhile, three people were also injured in the attack. The shooting incident took place at Don Carter Lanes of Rockford area. US: Shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wisconsin, Multiple People Injured.

Police have arrested the assailant. Authorities consider it a random attack. Rockford is about 130 km northwest of Chicago. Rockford police Chief Dan O'Shea confirmed in a press conference that "person of interest" was taken into custody. US Shooting: Man Shot Dead in Seattle Near Celebration Over Joe Biden's Win in US Presidential Election 2020.

Visuals From Outside The Bowling Alley:

The scene outside Don Carter Lanes on East State Street where police responded to what they said was an active shooter. We are awaiting a media briefing from Chief Dan O’Shea. @rrstar pic.twitter.com/g9lT8MdfVy — Ken DeCoster (@DeCosterKen) December 27, 2020

According to reports, the person arrested was the only shooter. Shots were fired inside and outside of the bowling alley. Injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals. The entire area has been cleared by the police now. People have been asked to stay away from the spot where the firing took place. Police have not yet released information of the victims.

