Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

China Locks Down 10 More Beijing Neighbourhoods Over Coronavirus Cluster

World AFP| Jun 15, 2020 10:12 AM IST
A+
A-
China Locks Down 10 More Beijing Neighbourhoods Over Coronavirus Cluster
China Lockdown (Photo Credits: AFP)

Beijing, June 15: China is locking now ten more neighbourhoods in Beijing to try and contain the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a food market, authorities announced Monday. China Reports 49 More Coronavirus Cases, Beijing Tests Thousands Amid Fears of Second Wave of Infections.

City official Li Junjie said at a press conference that fresh cases had been found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district, and as a result, the market and nearby schools would be closed, and people living in ten communities around it placed under lockdown.

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Beijing China lockdown Coronavirus Locks Down
You might also like
Amit Shah to Hold All-Party Meeting Today on Coronavirus Situation in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

Amit Shah to Hold All-Party Meeting Today on Coronavirus Situation in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
Viral

#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
News

India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
Sensex Slips 300 Points to 33,498, Nifty at 9,903 Tracking Weak Asian Peers Which Fell on Fear of COVID-19 Resurgence
News

Sensex Slips 300 Points to 33,498, Nifty at 9,903 Tracking Weak Asian Peers Which Fell on Fear of COVID-19 Resurgence
COVID-19 Is Bacteria and Not Virus? Viral Video Claiming Italy Pathologists of Performing Autopsy to Find Coronavirus Is Caused by Bacteria and Can Be Treated With Aspirin Is FAKE!
Viral

COVID-19 Is Bacteria and Not Virus? Viral Video Claiming Italy Pathologists of Performing Autopsy to Find Coronavirus Is Caused by Bacteria and Can Be Treated With Aspirin Is FAKE!
Xi Jinping Birthday: Chinese President Turns 67, Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Him
Festivals & Events

Xi Jinping Birthday: Chinese President Turns 67, Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Him
Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers
News

Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement