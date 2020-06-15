China Locks Down 10 More Beijing Neighbourhoods Over Coronavirus Cluster

Beijing, June 15: China is locking now ten more neighbourhoods in Beijing to try and contain the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a food market, authorities announced Monday. China Reports 49 More Coronavirus Cases, Beijing Tests Thousands Amid Fears of Second Wave of Infections.

City official Li Junjie said at a press conference that fresh cases had been found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district, and as a result, the market and nearby schools would be closed, and people living in ten communities around it placed under lockdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).