Mumbai, March 8: In a tragic turn of events in China, a man's attempt to win back his ex-wife by making her jealous ended in his own death. Hoping to reignite their relationship, he pretended to be in love with the family's nanny. While his plan initially seemed to work, the deception took an unexpected and fatal turn.

Xie, a businessman, was once married to his college sweetheart, He. The couple had a daughter, but as Xie’s business flourished, tensions grew between them over petty disagreements. Their constant conflicts led them to mutually end their marriage and go their separate ways. Pandemic Fears: China Researches Find New Bat Coronavirus HKU5-CoV-2 With Potential Risk of Animal to Human Infections, Know All About It.

After the divorce, Xie took custody of their daughter and hired a nanny, Li, to manage the household. However, he still longed to reconcile with his ex-wife. In an attempt to make her jealous, he pretended to develop feelings for Li. Unaware of his true intentions, Li, who came from a modest rural background, believed Xie genuinely loved her. Seeing this as a chance for a better life, she fell for him, and their relationship took a romantic turn. Tariff War: ‘Trade War or Any Other Type of War, We’re Ready’, Says China on US President Donald Trump Tariffs.

To get his ex-wife’s attention, Xie flaunted his relationship with Li on social media and ensured neighbors talked about it. His ex-wife began visiting more often to check on their daughter, giving Xie opportunities to showcase his closeness with Li. Taking it further, he proposed to Li and arranged a wedding photoshoot, even using his daughter’s smartwatch to send the location and lure his ex-wife to the scene. The plan worked, and they reconciled, leading Xie to cut all ties with Li, both personally and professionally. Though he offered her financial compensation, Li felt deeply betrayed and humiliated.

The Revenge

Fueled by betrayal, Li sought revenge and conspired with her cousin, who had a criminal past. One evening, as Xie returned home, her cousin ambushed him with a stick, knocking him to the ground. Seizing the moment, Li stabbed him, leading to his death. During the investigation, she claimed she never intended to kill Xie but only wanted to "teach him a lesson," as she had truly believed in their future together and had even informed her family and friends about their wedding. The court found Li guilty of intentional injury and sentenced her to life imprisonment, while her cousin received an 11-year jail term. The case stirred debate on social media, with users questioning Xie’s deceptive actions and the tragic consequences that followed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2025 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).