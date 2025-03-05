China on Tuesday vowed to fight “till the bitter end” if the United States continues its trade war, following Washington’s decision to double tariffs on Chinese imports. "If the United States... persists in waging a tariff war, a trade war, or any other kind of war, the Chinese side will fight them to the bitter end," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in response to a question from The New York Times. Beijing also accused the US of using the fentanyl crisis as a “flimsy excuse” to justify the tariff hikes and announced retaliatory measures against American goods. Tariff War: Mexico, Canada and China Impose Retaliatory Tariffs Against US After Donald Trump Launches Trade War.

Tariff War

