Washington, December 8: The United States ace fighter pilot Chuck Yeager died on Monday night. Chuck Yeager was 97 years old. He was the first to break the sound barrier as a test pilot. Yeager was immortalised in the bestselling book "The Right Stuff" written by Tom Wolfe. Victoria Yeager announced the news of her husband's death on Twitter. World War 2-Era Bomb Exploded Underwater by UK Royal Navy Near Guernsey Islands (Watch Video).

Victoria, on the verified Twitter account of Chuck Yeager, wrote, "Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9 pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America's greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever." US Submarine Lost During World War II May Have Been Found by Divers in Strait of Malacca.

Tweet by Victoria Yeager:

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

Yeager became a fighter ace in World War II. He shot down five German planes in a day and 13 planes in total. In his entire career, the ace pilot flew more than 150 military aircraft with over 10,000 flying hours.

Yeager registered his name in the history on October 14, 1947, by breaking the sound barrier in the experimental Bell X-1 research aircraft. It was history's first sonic boom that California's Mojave Desert. He was born on February 13, 1923, in the tiny town of Myra, West Virginia. Yeager joined the Army Air Corps in September 1941.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).