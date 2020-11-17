London, November 17: The Royal Navy of the United Kingdom on Monday safely exploded a World War 2-era bomb underwater near the island of Guernsey. The anti-submarine bomb, said to be developed by the United States, was found by recreational divers on the seabed near the Queen Elizabeth II harbour on November 11. A video of the planned explosion of the World War II-era bomb was shared by the Guernsey Coastguard. World War 2 Tallboy Bomb Explodes Underwater While Navy Sappers Attempt to Defuse it in Poland, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

According to a local newspaper Guernsey Press, a 200-meter exclusion zone was established around the location where the bomb was found. Scuba divers of the UK's Royal Navy then carried out the detonation. The video showed the blast sending huge amounts of water and smoke into the air. The bomb contained about 100 kg of explosives, Queen Elizabeth II harbour master Captain David Barke told the newspaper. Russia Accuses US of Downplaying Soviet Union's Role in Defeating Nazi Germany in World War II.

World War 2-Era Bomb Explodes Underwater:

The bomb was reportedly designed to be deployed by planes and destroyers to detonate once it reached a certain sea depth. It was laying underwater for nearly 75 years. The islands of Guernsey and Jersey were the only British territories that had been occupied by German forces during World War II.

