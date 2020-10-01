New York, October 1: Clare Bronfman, heiress to the Seagram liquor empire on Thursday sentenced to more than six years in prison. She was sentenced for her role in New York self-help organisation. According to federal prosecutors, the organisation was engaged in forced labour, extortion and sex trafficking.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty in April 2019 to two felony counts in connection to her involvement with Albany-based NXIVM (pronounced Nexium). The organisation is led by New York businessman Keith Raniere. The Federal prosecutors alleged that the group had manipulated enslaved and blackmailed its members. The prosecutors labelled it as a racketing conspiracy. US Liquor Heiress Pleads Guilty in Sex Cult Case.

Tweet by FBI New York:

NXIVM Executive Board Member Clare Bronfman Sentenced to 81 Months in Prison for Identity Theft and Immigration Offenses (announced with @EDNYnews and @IRS_CI ) ADIC Sweeney's statement belowhttps://t.co/gAbWOXvjFq pic.twitter.com/vFCM66cmKB — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) September 30, 2020

According to a report published in Reuters, Bronfman joined the organization in 2003. Former Seagram distillery mogul Edgar Bronfman Sr. was her father. Meanwhile, Raniere, found guilty of sex trafficking, forced labour and other felonies in 2019. The court will pronounce sentence on October 27.

The heiress and five others, including Raniere were chargesheeted in March 2018. They were found guilty in June last year. Notably, the heiress pleaded guilty to conspiring to harbour immigrants for financial gain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).