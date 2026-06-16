A 36-year-old US citizen from Texas was arrested in Colombia's Bogota on Sunday, June 15, following allegations of child s*xual abuse. The arrest, confirmed by Bogota Mayor Carlos Galan, has sparked significant local outrage. However, the case took an unexpected political turn on Monday night when Colombian President Gustavo Petro publicly questioned the validity of the accusations, attributing the incident to a misunderstanding and potential computer manipulation.

Viral Video Prompts Confrontation and Arrest

The suspect, who arrived in Bogota as a tourist on a June 6 flight, was allegedly seen engaging in illicit behaviour with a 7-year-old boy on the balcony of a residential apartment in an upscale neighbourhood in northern Bogota. Sex Outside Colombia Airport: Frisky Couple Caught on Camera Engaging in Sex Act on Road in Bucaramanga.

US Citizen S*xually Abuses Minor boy in Bogota; Disturbing Video Surfaces

🇨🇴🇺🇸 Colombian cops arrested a 36-year-old man from Texas in Bogota after passersby filmed him allegedly abusing a young boy on his balcony in broad daylight When cops busted into his apartment, they found three young children, arrested him, and took the kids to a medical center… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 15, 2026

The incident was captured on video by a passerby and quickly went viral across social media platforms. The footage depicts a man holding a child near the railing of a balcony while onlookers scream at him from the street. In the widely shared video, a woman recording the scene can be heard shouting, "He's abusing the child, let him go!". Other citizens joined in yelling at the man, and a crowd quickly gathered outside the building to demand his immediate arrest. Following the uproar, municipal authorities moved in to take the suspect into police custody. Bogota Mayor Carlos Galan publicly addressed the arrest on Sunday, stating that there was "no room for mistreatment or abuse of boys and girls".

There Can Be No Room for Mistreatment or Abuse of Children and Girls, Says Bogota Mayor Carlos Galan

Hoy, sobre el mediodía, la Policía y los equipos de @Bogota respondieron a la alerta de la comunidad de un presunto caso de abuso sexual contra un menor de edad en Usaquén. La Policía de Infancia y Adolescencia hizo presencia en el lugar de los hechos para atender el caso, igual… — Carlos F. Galán (@CarlosFGalan) June 14, 2026

Colombian President Gustavo Petro Issues Statement

Desde Miami solo sale la idea de convertirnos en un prostíbulo pervertido porque nos consideran pueblo inferior y obediente. Pamplinas. Deben hablar de tu a tu y aceptar nuestras reglas en nuestro país, como nosotros debemos respetar las de ellos cuando vamos a EEUU; y una… https://t.co/kZi9Ia5IDI — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 15, 2026

President Petro Challenges Allegations

The criminal case faced a sudden complication when President Petro issued a lengthy statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening. Petro claimed that the suspect "apparently did not" abuse any children, asserting instead that the man had brought the child onto the balcony because the youth was choking on food. Without providing immediate evidence, the President suggested that the circulating video was a product of artificial intelligence and "computer manipulation". It remains unclear what specific intelligence led Petro to make these assertions, or how his public stance will impact the ongoing judicial proceedings managed by the Prosecutor's Office.

Status of the Children and Ongoing Investigation

When law enforcement personnel entered the suspect's rented apartment, they discovered three children at the scene. According to municipal statements, the children were immediately removed from the premises and transferred to a medical facility for professional evaluation. Sources close to the matter indicate that the suspect may have adopted the children, potentially explaining how they came to be in his legal custody. Colombia’s state agency for child protection, the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), has officially confirmed that all three minors have been placed under its protective care while the investigation proceeds. UFO Caught on Camera Over Columbia Sky? Unverified Video Goes Viral.

Broader Campaign Against Child Exploitation

The high-profile arrest occurs amid heightened sensitivity in Colombia regarding the exploitation of minors by visiting foreign nationals. The local government has actively stepped up borders and digital surveillance to counteract illicit sex tourism networks. Prior to casting doubt on this specific incident, President Petro had used his social media platform to suggest that Colombia should introduce stricter visa requirements explicitly to prevent "paedophiles" from entering national territory. According to official data, immigration authorities have already barred approximately 100 foreigners from entering the South American nation under suspected sex tourism grounds during the first half of 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Carlos Galan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).