Vehicles transporting essential goods need no pass and they shall not be stopped from going to their destinations: Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh's order.
Dept for Promotion of Industry&Internal Trade has set up a control room to monitor the real-time status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities and difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period.
Newspaper sales slump in Kolkata over fears that it can transmit #coronavirus. A hawker says, "Most of our customers have stopped purchasing a newspaper, saying that it can carry the virus into their homes. We are not even allowed to enter into most of the societies".
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly to donate Rs 50 lakh worth rice to the underprivileged amid lockdown.
A 66-year-old man in Nayabad tests positive for #Coronavirus. Total number of positive cases in the state rise to 10.
Haryana Government to provide an extension in service to medical and para-medical staff and those engaged in essential services who are due for retirement this month. A decision on this was taken in the meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee.
Private vehicles being checked at the Delhi-Gurugram border, after the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19.
Mumbai, March 26: The global death toll due to coronavirus is more than 20,000 people, and with most of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1700 GMT Wednesday using official figures. With 7,503 deaths, Italy is the most affected country ahead of Spain with 3,434 and China with 3,281, the country where the initial outbreak occurred. Talking about India, the number of infected people has shot up tremendously.
The number of coronavirus cases in India breached the 600-mark on Wednesday. The official numbers released by the Union Health Ministry said that a total of 553 active cases are reported, along with 42 others who have been discharged or cured. The remaining patients died during the treatment.
US Department of State said, "We stand united with India & echo Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to keep up our fighting spirits. The United States will work shoulder to shoulder with India to combat the #COVID19 outbreak. Together, we can safeguard our citizens and people everywhere."
