Mumbai, March 26: The global death toll due to coronavirus is more than 20,000 people, and with most of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1700 GMT Wednesday using official figures. With 7,503 deaths, Italy is the most affected country ahead of Spain with 3,434 and China with 3,281, the country where the initial outbreak occurred. Talking about India, the number of infected people has shot up tremendously.

The number of coronavirus cases in India breached the 600-mark on Wednesday. The official numbers released by the Union Health Ministry said that a total of 553 active cases are reported, along with 42 others who have been discharged or cured. The remaining patients died during the treatment.

US Department of State said, "We stand united with India & echo Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to keep up our fighting spirits. The United States will work shoulder to shoulder with India to combat the #COVID19 outbreak. Together, we can safeguard our citizens and people everywhere."

