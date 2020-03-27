Mumbai, March 27: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a coronavirus relief package to help the underprivileged sections of the society amid the nationwide lockdown. The government on Thursday unveiled a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package involving free foodgrain and cooking gas to poor for the next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens, and other measures to boost the liquidity of employees as it aimed to contain the impact of unprecedented nationwide lockdown.

On Thursday, India witnessed a steep rise in COVID-19 cases as the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 694. Sixteen deaths were also reported from the country due to the deadly virus. As per the Health Ministry, out of the total confirmed cases, 47 were foreign nationals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his address with G-20 nations' leaders at the G-20 Virtual Summit 2020 called for sharing freely and openly medical research for the development of humankind.

On account of the COVID-19 outbreak, All India Muslim Personal Law Board announced that Muslims are recommended to offer Zuhur at home instead of praying Jumah at mosques. Don't come out for congregational prayers and stay at homes. It is mandatory upon all to avoid causing harm to their fellow citizens:

