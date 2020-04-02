Coronavirus Pandemic: Global Death Toll Crosses 50,000, Positive COVID-19 Cases Reach Near a Million

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New York, April 2: The death toll due to coronavirus crossed 50,000 on Thursday across the world. The maximum deaths were reported in Italy. In this European country, over 13,000 people have lost their lives until now. In Spain also, over 10,000 deaths were reported due to the deadly virus. Coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city’ has now been spread to most of the countries of the world. US Records 1,049 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours, Highest in a Day; Death Toll Jumps to 5,110 in Country.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases also increased drastically in the last week. Near one million people across the world were tested positive for coronavirus cases do far. In the US alone, over two lakh people were found suffering from COVID-19. Meanwhile, in Italy and Spain also, over one lakh people were infected from the virus. Donald Trump Says 'Won't Issue National Stay-at-Home Order' Even as Coronavirus Cases Surge in US.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases rose steeply in the last few days. Over 2,000 people have been tested positive so far. Fifty people also lost their lives due to COVID-19. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country, where the virus infected over 300 people and claimed 13 lives.