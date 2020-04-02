US Records 1,049 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours, Highest in a Day; Death Toll Jumps to 5,110 in Country

Health workers in protective gear | File Image | (Photo Credits: AFP)

New York, April 2: The United States hit a record of 1,049 deaths due to coronavirus in a single day for the first time. According to statistics shown on Worldometers, the country registered 1,049 COVID-19 deaths on April 1 alone. There is a total of 5,110 deaths in the United States until now. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 215,300.

On the same day, Spain recorded 923 deaths and Italy registered 727 deaths. Globally, there are 936,050 cases and 47,245 deaths. President Donald Trump, who earlier had downplayed the pandemic's impact on the US, on Wednesday said that "We're going to have a couple of weeks, starting pretty much now, but especially a few days from now, that are going to be horrific." Donald Trump Says 'Won't Issue National Stay-at-Home Order' Even as Coronavirus Cases Surge in US.

Check tweet:

The US coronavirus death toll is now 5,116 Yesterday it was 4,054 — Jack M. Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) April 2, 2020

The US death toll is lower than Italy, Spain and China. According to Worldometers statistics, Italy has a death toll of 13,155, and Spain is in second place with 9,387. China, the first country from where the novel coronavirus started has a death toll of 3,312.

Last Sunday, senior US scientist Anthony Fauci issued a cautious prediction that the novel coronavirus could claim 100,000 to 200,000 lives in the country. Inspite of the critical situation in the country, US President Donald Trump said that he will not issue a national stay-at-home order even as coronavirus cases continue to surge at this pace.