'Not the time to reduce the resources' of World Health Organisation (WHO), reports AFP news agency quoting UN chief. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has instructed his administration to halt World Health Organisation's funding while a review is being conducted in the WHO's "role in severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of coronavirus after it emerged in China." A detailed set of guidelines on #CoronavirusLockdown to be issued today. On Tuesday, Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. A total of 55 areas have been identified as containment zones by the Delhi govt. United States registers record 2,228 #coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins tally: AFP news agency.

Mumba, April 15: In one of the biggest news of Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. He stressed the need to strictly follow rules during the lockdown period. PM Modi further informed that there would be some relaxation in areas that follow lockdown and report no new cases after April 20. In his address, he highlighted on social distancing.

India on Tuesday witnessed the sharpest rise in coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours as 1,463 more people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. So far, 10,815 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the country. A total of 29 deaths have also been reported in India since Monday evening. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll due to the deadly virus increased to 353 on Tuesday.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of total lockdown in India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation decided to suspend all domestic and international scheduled airline operations till 11.59 pm on May 3. The Indian Railways has also decided to suspend the operations of all passengers trains during this time.

