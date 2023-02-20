Mumbai, February 20: The Indian Ocean island nation and its neighbouring countries are bracing for what seems to be a more powerful Cyclone Freddy. The Meteorological service of France has described Cyclone Freddy as an "intense tropical cyclone" and a "particularly powerful and compact tropical system, generating extreme winds near its center."

In the coming days, Cyclone Freddy is expected to lash Madagascar. On the other hand, an high alert has been raised in the smaller islands of Mauritius and Reunion as Cyclone Freddy is expected to cause flooding over there. Amid all of this the International Space Station has managed to capture stunning picture of cyclone Freddy from the space. Battered by Cheneso, Madagascar Braces for Cyclone Freddy.

Cyclone Freddy As Seen From International Space Station

As per reports, Cyclone Freddy looks "dangerous and angry" as it approaches towards Madagascar, reports India Today. The cyclone, which is said to be travelling at a speed of 120 km per hour as reportedly posed direct threat to Mauritius, where flights have been grounded and stock exchange has been shut in view of the cyclone.

With it, Cyclone Freddy is also likely to bring along heavy rains, floods, and even cause landslides in four regions of Madagascar. Pictures and videos of Cyclone Freddy as seen from the space has gone viral on social media. The cyclone is allegedly said to be located over the Indian Ocean to the east of Madagascar and is likely to hit the country on February 21.

Cyclone Freddy was formed two weeks ago near Indonesia. It is most likely to make landfall early next week and is said to have the strength of a formidable Category 5 hurricane. As per a report in AP, the mainland African coastal nations of Mozambique and South Africa, alongside Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe are said to be on high alert for heavy rains and thunderstorms in view of Cyclone Freddy in the coming week.

