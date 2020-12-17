Washington, December 17: Donald Trump administration informed on Wednesday that it was cutting $200 million in healthcare funds to California over abortions. Health secretary Alex Azar said the reduction in California's Medicaid funds was due to a state law compelling insurers to cover elective abortions, according to an AFP report

Announcing the move, Azar was quoted saying, "California... violated federal conscience laws and refused to work with us to take corrective action, so we are now taking action to hold them to account." US Sets a 24-Hour Record With 3,700 COVID-19 Deaths & 250,000 New Cases.

Trump administration cuts $200 million from California's healthcare funding:

Trump administration cuts $200 million from California's healthcare funding in a row over abortion coveragehttps://t.co/wKEc90DCFp pic.twitter.com/0OsNQW9Bj0 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 17, 2020

The penalty will take effect starting in the first quarter of next year, according to the department, and continue at the rate of $200 million per quarter until the state changes its rule.

The administration had warned California earlier in 2020 that it could lose federal funding over a 2014 regulation mandating that employers and private insurance plans pay for abortions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).