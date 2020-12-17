Washington, December 17: US set a 24-hour record with over 3,700 Covid deaths and 250,000 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins. Coronavirus infections have increased dramatically over the past month in the United States.

The number of hospitalized Covid patients is also at its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic in March, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. Joe Biden to Sign Executive Order on First Day of His Presidency to Make Masks Compulsory For 100 Days.

The United States kicked off a mass vaccination drive Monday hoping to turn the tide on the world's biggest coronavirus outbreak. New York nurse Sandra Lindsay became the first person in America to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, live on television, six days after Britain launched the West's vaccine campaign against Covid-19.

