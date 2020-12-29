Washington, December 29: Stoking another row, US President Donald Trump tweeted a video which used the photoshopped logo of Nobel Prize. The symbol was used by him in portion of the clip which lauded his approach towards establishing peace between Israel and its Arab neighbour states - through the "Abraham Accords".

The one minute-clip, which highlighted the tenure of Trump, was divided into various sections such as "Trump stands for American Justice" and "Trump stands for Military Might" and "Trump stands for Peace". Israel, Morocco Agree to Normalise Relations, Donald Trump Calls It 'Another Historic Breakthrough'.

In the portion of video which came after "Trump stands for Peace" slide, the logo of Nobel Prize could be seen as the clip showed him upholding the Abraham Accords with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Ministers of the UAE and Bahrain.

Watch Video Tweeted by Donald Trump

Trump, in August this year, announced the signing of peace pact between Israel and the UAE. Later, the government of Bahrain also agreed to establish peace with the Jewish state. In the event held at White House on September 15, the Abraham Accords was signed between Israel and the UAE and Israel and Bahrain. In the subsequent month, Sudan also agreed to sign the Abraham Accords.

According to Trump, four to five more Arab countries were ready to join the peace pact after the US presidential elections, including "Saudi Arabia". Following his defeat in the electoral battle against rival Joe Biden, only two countries - Morocco and Sudan - announced normalisation of ties with Israel.

Trump, after the signing of peace pact, had reiterated that he should be awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize. While the President received two nominations, the coveted honour was eventually accorded to the World Food Programme for providing food to scores of underprivileged households during the course of pandemic.

