Washington, July 4: US President Donald Trump hailed the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill", describing it as the beginning of America’s “new Golden Age,” and announcing a signing celebration at the White House on Friday evening.

“The Republicans in the House of Representatives have just passed the “ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT.” Our Party is UNITED like never before, and our Country is “hot.” We are going to have a Signing Celebration at the White House tomorrow, at 4 P.M. EST. All Congressmen/women and Senators are invited. Together, we will celebrate our Nation’s Independence and the beginning of our new Golden Age,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Passed by US House, Donald Trump To Sign Bill in ‘Big, Beautiful Signing Ceremony’ Today.

'America Will Be Richer, Safer,' Declares Trump

“The people of the United States of America will be Richer, Safer, and Prouder than ever before. Thank you to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and all of the wonderful Republican Members of Congress who helped us deliver on our Promises, and so much more. Together, we can do things that were not even imagined possible less than one year ago. We will keep working, and winning — congratulations America!,” he added.

According to the White House, the House of Representatives passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill", giving final approval to President Trump’s landmark legislation in what is being called the “biggest legislative win of President Trump’s two terms.” Donald Trump ‘Big Beautiful’ Bill Passed: House Gives Final Approval To Big Tax Bill, Sends It To Him To Sign.

White House Hails ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ as Historic Win

“President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill delivers on the commonsense agenda that nearly 80 million Americans voted for – the largest middle-class tax cut in history, permanent border security, massive military funding, and restoring fiscal sanity. The pro-growth policies within this historic legislation are going to fuel an economic boom like we’ve never seen before. President Trump looks forward to signing the One Big, Beautiful Bill into law to officially usher in the Golden Age of America,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

House Republicans voted on Thursday afternoon to approve Trump's massive package of tax and federal spending cuts and funding boosts for the Pentagon and border security, clearing the Bill to be sent to the White House for his signature. The Senate passed the bill earlier in the week. The landmark victory for Republicans comes just six months into Trump's second administration – a rapid timeline that appeared in question up until the final vote.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2025 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).