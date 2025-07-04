Washington DC [US], July 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump scored a massive legislative win on Thursday (local time) as Congress passed his ambitious 'One Big Beautiful Bill' with a narrow margin.

The bill was passed with a final vote of 218-214, with two Republicans, Representative Thomas Massie and Brian Fitzpatrick, voting against it, The Hill reported.

Also Read | Donald Trump 'Big Beautiful' Bill Passed: House Gives Final Approval To Big Tax Bill, Sends It To Him To Sign.

The landmark bill, which includes tax cuts and funding boosts for the Pentagon and border security, will now head to President Donald Trump's desk to be signed into law.

Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in a "big, beautiful signing ceremony" on Friday evening, CNN reported, quoting White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Also Read | 'Campaign Against Ukraine Will Continue Till Objectives Achieved': Vladimir Putin Declines Donald Trump's Call for Ukraine Truce, Says Kremlin Official.

"The one 'big, beautiful bill' has passed the House of Representatives and will be at the president's desk for signature at a big, beautiful signing ceremony tomorrow at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July, just as the president always said and hoped it would be," Leavitt announced on a press call shortly after the bill's passage.

Following the passing of the bill, Vice President JD Vance admitted that sometimes he "doubted" that the bill would pass by July 4.

"Congrats to everyone. At times, I even doubted we'd get it done by July 4! But now we've delivered big tax cuts and the resources necessary to secure the border. Promises made, promises kept!" Vance said on X.

The bill was passed in the US Senate on Tuesday, with a 51-50 vote, with Vice-President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. The Hill, in its report, added.

The final 51-50 vote followed intense negotiations as lawmakers worked through the weekend before launching a 27-hour marathon of amendment votes on the floor, during which Republican leaders sought to win the support of holdouts, the report said.

As per The Hill, the massive Republican bill, which includes significant tax cuts, deep reductions to federal aid programmes, and major shifts in energy and immigration policy, was passed in the senate despite unified Democratic opposition and defections from three Republican senators: Thom Tillis, Rand Paul, and Susan Collins. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)