Washington, January 14: President Donald Trump became the first President in the history of the United States to be impeached by the House for the second time as he has been charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the mob siege of the Capitol.

One week before Donald Trump is to leave office, a total of 232 lawmakers, including 10 Republicans, voted to impeach the defiant Republican leader for high crimes and misdemeanours on a single charge of "incitement of insurrection". Donald Trump Impeachment: 215+ House Democrats, 5 House Republicans Support Impeaching US President Over Capitol Violence, Claims Report.

Trump issued a statement urging for there to be “no violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind”.

Donald Trump becomes the first President in US to be impeached for the second time:

VIDEO: Trump impeached for second time. One week before Donald Trump is to leave office, a total of 232 lawmakers, including 10 Republicans, vote to impeach the defiant Republican leader for high crimes and misdemeanors on a single charge of "incitement of insurrection" pic.twitter.com/ccxyO8EGnf — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 14, 2021

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the impeachment of President Donald Trump said, "Today, in a bipartisan way, the House demonstrated that no one is above the law. Not even the president of the United States."

