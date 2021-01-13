Washington, January 13: According to media reports, 215+ House Democrats, 5 House Republicans support impeaching United States President Donald Trump. House Majority leader Steny Hoyer said that he would send articles of impeaches to US Senate immediately. This development comes just seven days before the PUTUS is due to leave the office and President-elect Joe Biden is sworn-in on January 20.

According to a report by NBC News, House lawmakers are expected to vote on a single article of impeachment about3 pm ET, accusing Trump with "incitement of insurrection" in the wake of the US Capitol last Wednesday by the pro-Trump mob. YouTube Suspends US President Donald Trump’s Channel for at Least a Week Over Capitol Violence.

"I've served with Ronald Reagan, with George H.W. Bush and George Bush. I have respect for all of those presidents. They cared about our country, they honoured our Constitution and they executed the duties of their office, consistent with the Constitution and laws of our country. That is not true of this president — and therefore, he ought to be removed. Is there a little time left? Yes. But it is never too late to do the right thing," Hoyer said.

Republicans Jaime Herrera Beutler, Liz Cheney, Fred Upton, John Katko and Adam Kinzinger said they supported impeachment.

With this, Trump became the first president in the US history to be impeached twice. He on his part has no public events scheduled for Wednesday and with the Twitter ban, he won't be able to comment about the impeachment process as he did in December 2019.

