Donald Trump, Melania Trump's India Visit: Full Schedule of US President And First Lady's First Official Trip to India

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 22: United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are set to arrive on a two-day visit to India on February 24. This will be Trump's first official trip to India as US President. From inaugurating the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad to a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra and a delegation-level talk in Delhi, Donald Trump has a packed two-day schedule during his India visit. A 12-person delegation will accompany President Trump and Melania. Besides, the President's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both senior White House advisers, will also accompany him on the trip.

Here's The Complete Schedule of Donald Trump's India Visit:

Donald Trump's Schedule For February 24:

1- Donald Trump and Melania Trump will land in Ahmedabad at around 12 noon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally welcome the couple at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

2- After landing, President Trump and PM Modi will hold a roadshow that will stop at the Sabarmati Ashram around 12:30 pm. Both the heads of states will pay tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

3- From the Sabarmati Ashram, President Trump and PM Modi will head towards the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium. Trump will inaugurate the newly-constructed cricket stadium and address the 'Namaste Trump' event.

4- After the 'Namaste Trump' event, PM Modi will host a lunch for President Trump and Melania.

5- Around 3:30 pm, the President and the First Lady will leave for Agra.

6- Around 5 pm, President Trump and Melania take a tour of iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. They will spend 45 minutes exploring the monument. After this, the couple will leave for Delhi.

Donald Trump's Schedule For February 25:

1- At 10 am, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be received at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

2- President Trump and Melania will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat at around 10:45 am.

3- At 11:30 am, the couple will arrive at the Hyderabad House where President Trump and PM Modi will hold talks. Meanwhile, Melania will leave to visit a government school in Delhi's Nanakpura.

4- A meeting of President Trump his delegation with the top businesspersons of India will take place at 3:00 pm. The CEO roundtable will take place at the US Embassy.

5- At 8 pm, President Trump and the First Lady will go to the Rashtrapati Bhawan for the state banquet hosted by President Kovind.

6- Around 10 pm, President Trump, Melania and the US delegation will depart from New Delhi.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the meeting between President Trump and PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, where a crucial Indo-US trade deal is likely to be discussed. “I’m really saving the big deal for later on,” Trump said this week. “I don’t know if it will be done before the election, but we’ll have a very big deal with India," the US President had said.