Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Trump Graduates From Georgetown University Law Centre in Washington

Tiffany Trump | File Image | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, May 21: Tiffany Trump, one of the five children of US President Donald Trump, graduated from the Georgetown University Law Centre, on Wednesday. She was part of the virtual ceremony commencement ceremony attended by her batchmates and faculty members of the varsity. Trump took to Twitter to laud his daughter for the achievement. Ivanka Trump's Personal Assistant Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Donald Trump's Valet.

"Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff! (sic), the President tweeted.

Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Tiffany, according to her batchmates who spoke to the US media, kept a low profile and was not involved in any kind of fanfare that may accompany the kin of an American head of state. Her presence, however, was always noticed due to the presence of United States Secret Service protection personnel on the campus whenever she attended the classes.

While Tiffany, 26, has not been vocal about her future plans, speculations are rife that she may join the prestigious family business. In 2016, ahead of Trump's election to the White House, she had told a publication that joining the Trump real estate and hospitality business is one of the options being seriously considered by her.

Notably, Tiffany is the daughter of Trump's second wife Marla Maples. The couple had tied the knot in 1993 -- when Maple was a noted model and Trump an established kingpin of American real estate. After six years of marriage, they had divorced.