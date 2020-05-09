Ivanka Trump's Personal Assistant Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Donald Trump's Valet

File Image of Ivanka Trump with Donald Trump | File Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Washington, May 9: The coronavirus (COVID-19) appears to have spread in the White House. According to local media reports, the personal assistant of US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump has tested positive for coronavirus. Here it may be noted that Ivanka Trump and her husband and Jared Kushner tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, CNN reported. The US death toll is now over 76,000 and states are beginning to reopen. Trump's Valet Tests COVID-19 Positive, US President Again Tests Negative, Confirms White House.

Ivanka's personal assistant was diagnosed with coronavirus after a top aide of US Vice-President Mike Pence tested positive for COVID-19. According to BBC, Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller contracted coronavirus on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump's valet. Miller is the wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller. Earlier, a member of the US Navy and personal valet to President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus," White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported. According to reports, Trump, Pence and other senior staffers are being tested weekly for the coronavirus.