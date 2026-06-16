Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 16, 2026

Retail gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai remained largely stable today, June 16, mirroring a broader levelling off in global bullion markets. Data monitored from the Good Returns tracking platform shows that 24-carat gold is trading at AED 521.25 per gram, while the highly popular 22-carat jewellery variant is positioned at AED 482.50 per gram. The steady pricing follows a multi-day consolidation phase. Market analysts attribute the stable rates to a balancing act between ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia - which traditionally boost safe-haven buying - and a fluctuating US dollar that has kept large-scale institutional investors cautious.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, June 16, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, June 16, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rates Today, June 16, 2026

The table below outlines the retail bullion rates across Dubai's local markets for various weight denominations and purities. For the benefit of regional and international buyers, values are presented in United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED), US Dollars (USD), and Indian Rupees (INR).

Purity Weight Unit Price in AED Price in USD Price in INR 24 Karat (99.9% Pure) 1 Gram 10 Grams 1 Tola AED 521.25 AED 5,212.50 AED 6,079.74 USD 141.93 USD 1,419.30 USD 1,655.45 INR 13,510.11 INR 1,35,101.10 INR 1,57,579.52 22 Karat (91.6% Pure) 1 Gram 10 Grams 1 Tola AED 482.50 AED 4,825.00 AED 5,627.78 USD 131.38 USD 1,313.80 USD 1,532.39 INR 12,506.73 INR 1,25,067.30 INR 1,45,876.00 21 Karat (87.5% Pure) 1 Gram 10 Grams 1 Tola AED 462.75 AED 4,627.50 AED 5,397.42 USD 126.00 USD 1,260.00 USD 1,469.64 INR 11,995.32 INR 1,19,953.20 INR 1,39,911.01 18 Karat (75.0% Pure) 1 Gram 10 Grams 1 Tola AED 396.75 AED 3,967.50 AED 4,627.61 USD 108.03 USD 1,080.30 USD 1,259.94 INR 10,279.86 INR 1,02,798.60 INR 1,19,896.23

(Note: One tola is calculated at the standard mass of 11.6638 grams.)

Context and Market Dynamics

The current pricing structure highlights Dubai’s competitive edge as a global hub for jewellery purchasing, often referred to as the "City of Gold." Because the UAE features a highly streamlined tax framework on precious metals, retail rates here track international spot prices much more transparently than in import-heavy nations like India. For comparison, a single gram of 24-carat gold in Indian domestic markets is currently trading at roughly INR 15,154, heavily weighted by customs duties and local cess taxes. The equivalent pure gold gram bought in Dubai and converted into Indian currency sits at approximately INR 13,510 - offering a noticeable margin of savings for physical buyers travelling between the two regions Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 15, 2026.

Looking forward, local bullion desks note that consumer demand remains steady heading into the second half of June. However, short-term price movements are expected to react quickly to the next round of macroeconomic data releases out of the United States, particularly federal interest rate projections, which fundamentally dictate the momentum of non-yielding assets like gold.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).