Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 15, 2026

Retail gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, held steady on Monday, June 15, consolidating over the weekend's baseline rates. According to tracking data published by the financial platform GoodReturns, the local rate for 24-karat gold settled at AED 508.50 per gram, while the highly sought-after 22-karat jewellery variant held flat at AED 470.75 per gram. The price stabilisation follows a volatile first half of the month, during which global bullion indices grappled with changing interest rate projections and shifting macroeconomic trends before flattening out into a technical hold pattern.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, June 15, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, June 15, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rates Today, June 15, 2026

The following data table outlines the standardised base prices for 18k, 21k, 22k, and 24k gold tiers across different weights. Metrics are calculated using the live regional currency conversions for the session (1 AED = 0.2723 USD; 1 AED = 25.87 INR).

Karat Purity Weight Unit Price in UAE Dirham (AED) Price in US Dollar (USD) Price in Indian Rupee (INR) 24K (99.9% Pure) 1 Gram AED 508.50 USD 138.48 INR 13,155 10 Grams AED 5,085.00 USD 1,384.81 INR 1,31,546 1 Tola (11.66g) AED 5,931.04 USD 1,615.11 INR 1,53,432 22K (91.6% Pure) 1 Gram AED 470.75 USD 128.19 INR 12,178 10 Grams AED 4,707.50 USD 1,281.93 INR 1,21,780 1 Tola (11.66g) AED 5,490.63 USD 1,495.26 INR 1,42,039 21K (87.5% Pure) 1 Gram AED 449.36 USD 122.37 INR 11,625 10 Grams AED 4,493.60 USD 1,223.73 INR 1,16,246 1 Tola (11.66g) AED 5,241.25 USD 1,427.30 INR 1,35,587 18K (75.0% Pure) 1 Gram AED 387.00 USD 105.39 INR 10,011 10 Grams AED 3,870.00 USD 1,053.91 INR 1,00,114 1 Tola (11.66g) AED 4,513.88 USD 1,229.25 INR 1,16,771

Note: The numbers displayed reflect raw digital spot conversions provided via the primary reporting registry and do not factor in regional local jewellery design markups or custom duty refunds for transient flyers.

Monthly Performance Structure

The price limits recorded on June 15 mirror a broader downward correction observed throughout June 2026. Retail valuations across the emirate have contracted by approximately 7.12 per cent since opening the month. On June 1, 2026, the retail market peaked for the cycle with 24-karat trading at AED 547.50 per gram. Conversely, the lowest valuation of the month was recorded on June 11, when prices dipped to AED 496.00 per gram for 24-karat. This minor slump triggered brief buying momentum that helped the commodity reclaim a higher floor price heading into mid-month settlement. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 14, 2026.

Market Drivers and Global Alignment

Market analysts attribute the domestic plateau to a delicate balance in the international bullion arena. While the announcement of a diplomatic peace deal between the United States and Iran has begun introducing structural changes to risk-hedging mechanisms, baseline demands continue to find reliable support from consistent consumer purchasing. Because the United Arab Emirates maintains a direct connection to international live spot rates, local prices directly reflect global tracking indices without heavy state tariff additions. For international buyers, tourists, and expatriates factoring in multi-currency transactions, the retail prices map out cleanly across regional asset valuations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).