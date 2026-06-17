Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 17, 2026

Retail gold prices in Dubai saw a marginal increase on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, mirroring minor updates in global bullion markets. The adjustments reflect stable physical demand across the United Arab Emirates alongside slight shifts in the international spot price of the precious metal. As trading opened, the retail price for 24-karat gold rose slightly to AED 522.25 per gram, up from the previous session's close of AED 520.75. Other popular purities, including 22-karat, 21-karat, and 18-karat gold, experienced corresponding marginal gains in the local souks and jewellery houses.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, June 17, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, June 17, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rates Today, June 16, 2026

The following table provides a comprehensive overview of today's retail gold rates across key weights and purities, converted across major commercial currencies including the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED), US Dollar (USD), and Indian Rupee (INR).

Purity / Weight Currency Per 1 Gram Per 10 Grams Per 1 Tola 24K Gold (99.9% Pure) AED USD INR AED 522.25 USD 142.19 INR 13,434.84 AED 5,222.50 USD 1,421.86 INR 1,34,348.40 AED 6,091.42 USD 1,658.43 INR 1,56,691.00 22K Gold (91.7% Pure) AED USD INR AED 483.50 USD 131.64 INR 12,438.00 AED 4,835.00 USD 1,316.36 INR 1,24,380.00 AED 5,639.45 USD 1,535.37 INR 1,45,074.34 21K Gold (87.5% Pure) AED USD INR AED 463.75 USD 126.26 INR 11,929.94 AED 4,637.50 USD 1,262.62 INR 1,19,299.40 AED 5,409.09 USD 1,472.69 INR 1,39,148.43 18K Gold (75.0% Pure) AED USD INR AED 397.50 USD 108.22 INR 10,225.66 AED 3,975.00 USD 1,082.22 INR 1,02,256.60 AED 4,636.36 USD 1,262.28 INR 1,19,270.05

Note: Calculations are structured using the standard conversion metrics of 10 grams per unit and 11.6638 grams per 1 Tola, utilising current international currency conversion baselines.

Global Factors Drive Local Rebound

Market analysts note that the fractional price recovery in the Dubai market is directly tied to the international spot gold performance, which has faced pressure from changing economic data. The global market remains sensitive to ongoing shifts in oil prices and currency valuations. Because the United Arab Emirates dirham (AED) is pegged to the US dollar (USD), any shifts in international bullion benchmarks translate smoothly into local retail pricing fluctuations. This transparency allows retail investors to track international movements seamlessly.

Key Metric Breakdown for Regional Buyers

The performance of different karats plays a vital role for international buyers, particularly those from the Indian subcontinent who heavily monitor the price gap between international hubs and domestic rates. The 22-karat variant, which serves as the primary standard for traditional retail jewellery fabrication, climbed to AED 483.50 per gram. Meanwhile, 18-karat gold, favoured for lightweight modern consumer pieces, settled at AED 397.50 per gram at the start of the daily trading session. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 16, 2026.

Outlook and Retail Sentiments

Local jewellery merchants in the Dubai Gold Souk indicate that footfall has remained steady despite minor volatility over the last several weeks. Dubai's tax structure on bare bullion continues to give the destination a competitive pricing edge over alternative markets, securing its status as a critical hub for global gold buyers. Moving forward into the week, domestic prices are expected to remain responsive to macroeconomic indicators, specifically data coming out of central bank announcements that could redirect the strength of the US Dollar.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).