Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 18, 2026

Gold prices in Dubai remained largely stable on Thursday, June 18, 2026, as investors continued to seek safety in precious metals amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook. International bullion markets traded cautiously as traders monitored developments in the Middle East, inflation trends and expectations regarding future monetary policy decisions by major central banks.

Market analysts said gold continued to receive support from safe-haven demand, with investors maintaining exposure to the yellow metal amid concerns over global growth and financial market volatility. Expectations that central banks may adopt a measured approach to interest rate adjustments also helped keep bullion prices supported. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 16, 2026.

Dubai's gold market witnessed steady activity from residents, tourists and jewellery buyers. Demand remained healthy across major purity categories, particularly 22K and 24K gold jewellery. Retailers reported that buyers continued to monitor daily price movements closely, while investors remained focused on global developments that could influence bullion prices in the coming weeks. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 17, 2026.

Industry experts expect gold prices to remain sensitive to geopolitical developments, inflation data and central bank commentary. While short-term fluctuations are likely, the precious metal is expected to retain strong support as long as economic and geopolitical uncertainties persist.

Dubai Gold Price Today, June 18, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 522.25 142.20 13,490 24K 10 Grams 5,222.50 1,422.00 1,34,900 24K 1 Tola 6,092.00 1,658.00 1,57,400 22K 1 Gram 483.50 131.60 12,490 22K 10 Grams 4,835.00 1,316.00 1,24,900 22K 1 Tola 5,641.00 1,535.00 1,45,700 21K 1 Gram 463.75 126.20 11,980 21K 10 Grams 4,637.50 1,262.00 1,19,800 21K 1 Tola 5,411.00 1,472.00 1,39,800 18K 1 Gram 397.50 108.20 10,270 18K 10 Grams 3,975.00 1,082.00 1,02,700 18K 1 Tola 4,638.00 1,262.00 1,19,400

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Actual retail prices may vary across jewellers and locations.

With geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainty continuing to influence investor sentiment, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain supported in the near term. Buyers are advised to monitor live market updates and compare rates across jewellers before making investment or jewellery purchases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).