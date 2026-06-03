Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 3, 2026

Dubai, June 3: Gold prices in Dubai remained steady on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, as international bullion markets traded within a narrow range amid ongoing global economic uncertainty and sustained safe-haven demand. Investors continued to monitor developments surrounding major central bank policies, inflation trends, geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in the US dollar, all of which continued to influence sentiment in the precious metals market.

Market analysts said gold prices remained supported by expectations that central banks may adopt a cautious approach toward future interest rate decisions. Concerns over global economic growth and persistent geopolitical risks also encouraged investors to maintain exposure to gold as a hedge against uncertainty.

Dubai's gold market continued to witness healthy retail and investment demand, particularly from residents, tourists and jewellery buyers taking advantage of the emirate's competitive pricing structure. Traders noted that consumer interest remained stable despite elevated bullion prices, with many buyers closely tracking daily movements before making purchases. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices on June 2, 2026.

Industry experts believe gold could continue to trade within a limited range in the near term unless major economic data releases or geopolitical developments trigger stronger market volatility. Investors are expected to remain focused on inflation readings, employment data and policy signals from major economies for further direction. Gold Rate Today, June 3, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Price Today, June 3, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 575.00 156.80 14,900 24K 10 Grams 5,750.00 1,568.00 1,49,000 24K 1 Tola 6,715.00 1,830.00 1,74,000 22K 1 Gram 534.00 145.50 13,850 22K 10 Grams 5,340.00 1,455.00 1,38,500 22K 1 Tola 6,235.00 1,700.00 1,61,000 21K 1 Gram 513.00 139.80 13,300 21K 10 Grams 5,130.00 1,398.00 1,33,000 21K 1 Tola 5,975.00 1,628.00 1,54,000 18K 1 Gram 443.00 120.70 11,500 18K 10 Grams 4,430.00 1,207.00 1,15,000 18K 1 Tola 5,165.00 1,407.00 1,33,000

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Actual retail prices may vary across jewellers and locations.

With global economic uncertainties and geopolitical developments continuing to support investor demand for safe-haven assets, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain stable with minor day-to-day fluctuations. Buyers are advised to track live market updates and compare prices across jewellers before making purchases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).