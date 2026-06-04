Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 4, 2026
Dubai gold prices remained stable on June 4, 2026, with 24K gold priced at INR 1,49,300 per 10 grams. Bullion rates continued to draw support from safe-haven demand, steady global trends and ongoing economic uncertainty.
Gold prices in Dubai remained largely stable on Thursday, June 4, 2026, as global bullion markets continued to trade within a narrow range amid persistent economic uncertainty and ongoing safe-haven demand. Investors remained focused on key economic indicators, central bank policy signals, inflation trends and geopolitical developments that continue to shape sentiment across international commodity markets.
Market participants noted that gold retained support from expectations that major central banks could maintain a cautious stance on future interest rate decisions. Concerns surrounding global economic growth, inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions encouraged investors to continue viewing gold as a reliable store of value during uncertain times. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 3, 2026.
Dubai's gold market continued to attract steady demand from residents, tourists and jewellery buyers, supported by the emirate's reputation for competitive pricing and a wide selection of gold products. Retailers reported consistent customer interest across various purity categories, particularly 22K and 24K gold jewellery, while investors closely monitored daily price movements before making fresh purchases. Did RBI Sell USD 12 Billion Worth of Gold? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.
Industry observers believe gold prices could remain range-bound in the near term unless major economic releases or geopolitical developments create stronger momentum in global financial markets. Upcoming inflation data, employment figures and policy guidance from leading central banks are expected to play a crucial role in determining the next direction for bullion prices.
Dubai Gold Price Today, June 4, 2026
|Purity
|Unit
|Price (AED)
|Price (USD)
|Price (INR)
|24K
|1 Gram
|576.00
|157.10
|14,930
|24K
|10 Grams
|5,760.00
|1,571.00
|1,49,300
|24K
|1 Tola
|6,727.00
|1,834.00
|1,74,300
|22K
|1 Gram
|535.00
|145.80
|13,880
|22K
|10 Grams
|5,350.00
|1,458.00
|1,38,800
|22K
|1 Tola
|6,247.00
|1,703.00
|1,61,300
|21K
|1 Gram
|514.00
|140.10
|13,330
|21K
|10 Grams
|5,140.00
|1,401.00
|1,33,300
|21K
|1 Tola
|5,987.00
|1,632.00
|1,54,300
|18K
|1 Gram
|444.00
|121.00
|11,530
|18K
|10 Grams
|4,440.00
|1,210.00
|1,15,300
|18K
|1 Tola
|5,177.00
|1,411.00
|1,33,300
Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Actual retail prices may vary across jewellers and locations.
With global economic uncertainties, fluctuating currency markets and geopolitical developments continuing to influence investor sentiment, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain relatively stable in the short term. Buyers are advised to track daily market movements and compare rates across retailers before making investment or jewellery purchases.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 08:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).