Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 6, 2026

Gold prices in Dubai remained steady on Saturday, June 6, 2026, as investors continued to favour safe-haven assets amid uncertainty surrounding global economic growth, inflation trends and geopolitical developments. International bullion prices traded in a relatively narrow range, with market participants closely monitoring economic indicators and central bank signals for further direction.

Analysts said gold continued to benefit from cautious market sentiment and expectations that major central banks may avoid aggressive monetary tightening in the near term. Ongoing concerns over inflationary pressures, slowing economic activity in several regions and geopolitical risks helped support demand for the precious metal as a hedge against uncertainty.

Dubai's gold market maintained healthy activity, with steady demand from residents, tourists and jewellery buyers. Retailers reported continued interest in 22K and 24K gold jewellery, while investors remained attentive to daily price movements before making fresh purchases. The emirate's status as one of the world's leading gold trading centres continued to attract buyers seeking competitive prices and a wide variety of products. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 5, 2026.

Market experts expect gold prices to remain broadly supported in the coming days, although major economic data releases and developments in global financial markets could influence short-term volatility. Investors are likely to focus on inflation figures, interest rate expectations and geopolitical events for clues about the future trajectory of bullion prices. Gold Rate Today, June 6, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Price Today, June 6, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 580.00 158.10 15,030 24K 10 Grams 5,800.00 1,581.00 1,50,300 24K 1 Tola 6,773.00 1,846.00 1,75,500 22K 1 Gram 539.00 146.80 13,980 22K 10 Grams 5,390.00 1,468.00 1,39,800 22K 1 Tola 6,293.00 1,717.00 1,62,500 21K 1 Gram 518.00 141.10 13,430 21K 10 Grams 5,180.00 1,411.00 1,34,300 21K 1 Tola 6,033.00 1,645.00 1,55,500 18K 1 Gram 448.00 122.00 11,630 18K 10 Grams 4,480.00 1,220.00 1,16,300 18K 1 Tola 5,223.00 1,423.00 1,34,500

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Actual retail prices may vary across jewellers and locations.

With safe-haven demand remaining strong and investors continuing to monitor economic and geopolitical developments, Dubai gold prices are expected to stay supported in the near term. Buyers are advised to compare rates across jewellers and track market trends before making investment or jewellery purchases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).