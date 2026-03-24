Thiruvananthapuram, March 24: Gold prices in Dubai continued to decline on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, following ongoing weakness in global bullion markets. A stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields kept pressure on the precious metal, reducing its appeal as a safe haven despite geopolitical concerns in West Asia. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, March 24, in AED, USD and INR below.

Retail demand across the UAE remained mixed, with cautious buying seen in jewellery markets. While some investors took advantage of lower prices, overall sentiment stayed subdued. Traders continued to track global cues, including currency movements and interest rate expectations, which directly influence Dubai gold prices. Gold Rate Today, March 24, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities.

Market participants are closely monitoring inflation trends and central bank signals for further direction. Analysts expect gold to remain volatile in the near term, advising buyers to keep an eye on daily price movements before making purchases. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 23, 2026.

Dubai Gold Price Today, March 24, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 544.20 148.20 13,750 24K 10 Grams 5,442.00 1,482.00 1,37,500 24K 1 Tola 6,360.00 1,730.00 1,60,400 22K 1 Gram 503.90 137.10 12,730 22K 10 Grams 5,039.00 1,371.00 1,27,300 22K 1 Tola 5,890.00 1,604.00 1,49,200 21K 1 Gram 483.20 131.50 12,210 21K 10 Grams 4,832.00 1,315.00 1,22,100 21K 1 Tola 5,640.00 1,535.00 1,42,500 18K 1 Gram 414.00 112.60 10,450 18K 10 Grams 4,140.00 1,126.00 1,04,500 18K 1 Tola 4,830.00 1,314.00 1,22,200

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.

With global bullion markets under pressure from a stronger dollar and rising yields, Dubai gold prices may remain volatile in the near term. Buyers are advised to monitor live rates and compare prices across retailers before making significant purchases to ensure the best value.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).