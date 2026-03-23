Dubai, March 23: Gold prices in Dubai declined on Monday, March 23, 2026, tracking weakness in global bullion markets as a stronger US dollar and rising bond yields weighed on investor sentiment. The precious metal saw reduced safe haven demand despite ongoing geopolitical concerns in West Asia. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, March 23, in AED, USD and INR below.

Retail demand across the UAE remained cautious as falling prices triggered mixed sentiment among buyers. While some investors looked to accumulate at lower levels, overall jewellery demand stayed moderate. Traders continued to monitor international market trends, which directly impact Dubai’s gold rates. Gold Rate Today, March 23, 2026: Check 22K And 24K Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities.

Market participants are also closely watching inflation data, interest rate outlook and currency movements for further direction in bullion prices. Buyers are advised to track daily fluctuations before making purchases, as volatility is expected to persist. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 22, 2026.

Dubai Gold Price Today, March 23, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 546.80 148.90 13,823 24K 10 Grams 5,468.00 1,489.00 1,38,231 24K 1 Tola 6,390.00 1,740.00 1,61,300 22K 1 Gram 506.40 137.80 12,800 22K 10 Grams 5,064.00 1,378.00 1,28,000 22K 1 Tola 5,920.00 1,612.00 1,50,000 21K 1 Gram 485.50 132.10 12,270 21K 10 Grams 4,855.00 1,321.00 1,22,700 21K 1 Tola 5,670.00 1,544.00 1,43,200 18K 1 Gram 416.10 113.20 10,520 18K 10 Grams 4,161.00 1,132.00 1,05,200 18K 1 Tola 4,860.00 1,322.00 1,23,000

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.

With global bullion markets under pressure from a stronger dollar and rising yields, Dubai gold prices may remain volatile in the near term. Buyers are advised to monitor live rates and compare prices across retailers before making significant purchases to ensure the best value.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).