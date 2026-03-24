Chennai, March 24: Gold prices in India remained under pressure on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, continuing the downward trend seen in the previous session. The decline follows persistent weakness in global bullion markets, supported by a firm US dollar and elevated bond yields, which have reduced investor interest in safe haven assets like gold. Check the latest gold prices in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

Domestic bullion rates mirrored global cues, with prices easing slightly across most major cities. Retail demand stayed subdued in leading jewellery markets, though some buying interest emerged at lower price levels. Analysts suggest gold may remain range bound with a slight negative bias in the near term amid ongoing macroeconomic pressures. Gold Rate Today, March 23, 2026: Check 22K And 24K Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities.

As per the latest market rates, 24 carat gold is trading at around INR 1,45,400 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,33,200 per 10 grams in most cities.

Regional price differences remained minimal, with Kolkata continuing to show marginally lower rates due to local demand trends and dealer pricing. Gold Price Slides Below USD 4350 to 2026 Low as Strong US Dollar Triggers Sharp Sell-Off.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures stayed weak, tracking global trends and reduced safe haven demand.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) - March 24, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,33,200 1,45,400 Mumbai 1,33,200 1,45,400 Chennai 1,33,200 1,45,400 Kolkata 1,32,700 1,44,800 Bengaluru 1,33,200 1,45,400 Hyderabad 1,33,200 1,45,400 Ahmedabad 1,33,200 1,45,400 Jaipur 1,33,200 1,45,400 Lucknow 1,33,200 1,45,400 Bhopal 1,33,200 1,45,400 Srinagar 1,33,200 1,45,400 Jodhpur 1,33,200 1,45,400 Noida 1,33,200 1,45,400 Ghaziabad 1,33,200 1,45,400 Gurugram 1,33,200 1,45,400

Gold prices extended losses on March 24, 2026, tracking global weakness as a stronger dollar and rising bond yields continued to weigh on sentiment. Buyers are advised to track real time rates, as final prices may vary due to GST, making charges and local jeweller margins.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).