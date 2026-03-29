Dubai, March 29: Gold prices in Dubai remained steady on Sunday, following a week of moderate fluctuations in the global bullion market. As international markets remain closed for the weekend, local retail rates in the "City of Gold" have held firm, offering a consistent window for weekend shoppers and investors.

Currently, the retail price for 24K gold stands at AED 541.25 per gram. These rates are a vital benchmark for the local jewelry industry and are closely monitored by the large expatriate community, particularly those from the Indian subcontinent, as well as international tourists. Gold Rate Today, March 29, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

24K Gold Price in Dubai

The highest purity 24K gold is trading at AED 541.25 per gram today. For those looking at larger investments, 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at AED 5,412.50, while the price for one Tola (11.66 grams) is approximately AED 6,313.03. These rates mirror the closing spot prices from the final Friday trading session.

22K Gold Price in Dubai

For retail jewelry, 22K gold remains the most popular choice among consumers. Today, 22K gold is priced at AED 501.25 per gram. The 10-gram rate for 22K gold stands at AED 5,012.50. This variant is frequently sought after due to its durability for intricate jewelry designs while maintaining high gold content.

21K and 18K Gold Prices in Dubai

The price for 21K gold is currently AED 480.50 per gram, while 18K gold is trading at AED 412.00 per gram. These categories are popular for more contemporary, everyday jewelry pieces. Despite the lower gold content compared to 24K, these rates fluctuate in direct correlation with global market trends.

Factors Influencing Gold Rates

The stability in today's prices is largely due to the weekend pause in the global commodities market. However, underlying factors such as the strength of the US Dollar and anticipated interest rate decisions by major central banks continue to influence long-term trends. In Dubai, the absence of value-added tax (VAT) on investment-grade gold bars remains a significant draw for global investors. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 28, 2026.

Dubai Gold Price Table: March 29, 20261

The table below provides a comprehensive breakdown of today's gold rates in UAE Dirhams (AED), US Dollars (USD), and Indian Rupees (INR).

Purity Weight Price in AED Price in USD Price in INR 24K 1 Gram 541.25 147.38 13,966 10 Grams 5,412.50 1,473.80 1,39,660 1 Tola 6,313.03 1,719.04 1,62,896 22K 1 Gram 501.25 136.49 12,934 10 Grams 5,012.50 1,364.90 1,29,339 1 Tola 5,846.48 1,592.00 1,50,860 21K 1 Gram 478.50 130.29 12,347 10 Grams 4,785.00 1,302.90 1,23,470 1 Tola 5,581.13 1,519.70 1,44,013 18K 1 Gram 412.00 112.19 10,631 10 Grams 4,120.00 1,121.90 1,06,310 1 Tola 4,805.49 1,308.53 1,24,001

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).