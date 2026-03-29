New Delhi, March 29: Domestic gold prices (gold rates) in India have entered the final week of the financial year on a strong note, staging a significant recovery after a period of sharp corrections. As of Sunday, March 29, the rate for 24-karat gold has stabilised at approximately INR 1,48,090 per 10 grams, marking a notable rebound from recent lows. Similarly, 22-karat gold, widely used for jewellery, is retailing at INR 1,35,750 per 10 grams. This recovery is largely attributed to a softening U.S. dollar and renewed safe-haven demand amidst ongoing geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 29, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, March 28, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Breakdown of Gold Rates

According to the latest data from Good Returns, retail gold prices show slight variations across major Indian cities due to local market factors and octroi. Below are the indicative rates as of early Sunday.

Gold Rate Today, March 29, 2026

City 24K Gold (per 10g) 22K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,48,220 INR 1,35,900 Mumbai INR 1,48,090 INR 1,35,750 Chennai INR 1,49,020 INR 1,36,600 Ahmedabad INR 1,48,120 INR 1,35,800 Kolkata INR 1,48,090 INR 1,35,750 Bengaluru INR 1,48,090 INR 1,35,750 Hyderabad INR 1,48,090 INR 1,35,750 Jaipur INR 1,48,220 INR 1,35,900 Pune INR 1,48,090 INR 1,35,750 Noida INR 1,48,220 INR 1,35,900 Gurugram INR 1,48,220 INR 1,35,900 Ghaziabad INR 1,48,220 INR 1,35,900 Lucknow INR 1,48,220 INR 1,35,900 Bhopal INR 1,48,120 INR 1,35,800 Jodhpur INR 1,44,900* INR 1,32,840* Srinagar INR 1,44,990* INR 1,32,930*

Silver Prices Hold Firm

The white metal followed gold's lead, stabilising after a volatile week. In Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, silver is currently priced at INR 2,45,000 per kilogram. However, southern markets like Chennai and Hyderabad continue to trade at a slight premium, with rates hovering around INR 2,50,000 per kilogram. Analysts suggest that while silver saw a steeper percentage drop earlier this month - nearly 17 per cent - it is now finding a floor as industrial demand remains steady.

Market Drivers and Outlook

The recent price surge - amounting to over INR 35,000 per 100 grams in just two days - signals a shift in short-term investor sentiment. Key global factors include:

Currency Fluctuations: A weaker US dollar has made bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies.

A weaker US dollar has made bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies. Geopolitical Tensions: Conflicting reports regarding peace talks between the U.S. and Iran have kept investors cautious, bolstering gold's appeal as a hedge.

Conflicting reports regarding peace talks between the U.S. and Iran have kept investors cautious, bolstering gold's appeal as a hedge. Economic Data: Markets are closely monitoring U.S. inflation projections, which may influence the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rate cuts in the coming quarter. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 28, 2026.

Considerations for Buyers

As India enters the peak wedding season in April, physical demand for gold is expected to remain robust despite the high price levels. Experts advise consumers to check for the BIS Hallmark on jewellery to ensure purity. It is important to note that the rates mentioned above are indicative of the bullion market. Final retail prices will include an additional 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), along with making charges that typically range between 5 per cent and 35 per cent, depending on the complexity of the jewellery design.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).