Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 25, 2026

Gold prices in Dubai remained firm on Monday, May 25, 2026, supported by stable international bullion trends and continued safe-haven demand amid persistent global economic uncertainty. Investors remained focused on movements in the US dollar, crude oil prices and signals from major central banks regarding future interest rate decisions. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, May 25, in AED, USD and INR.

Analysts noted that gold prices continued to trade near elevated levels as inflation concerns, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding global economic growth supported investor interest in precious metals. International bullion markets saw limited fluctuations, while retail demand across the UAE remained steady due to jewellery purchases and investment buying. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 24, 2026.

Traders said Dubai’s gold market continued to witness healthy activity, with buyers closely monitoring daily price changes before making purchases. Market experts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the short term unless major global developments trigger stronger volatility. Gold Rate Today, May 25, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Price Today, May 25, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 572.00 156.00 14,800 24K 10 Grams 5,720.00 1,560.00 1,48,000 24K 1 Tola 6,680.00 1,823.00 1,73,000 22K 1 Gram 531.00 144.80 13,750 22K 10 Grams 5,310.00 1,448.00 1,37,500 22K 1 Tola 6,200.00 1,690.00 1,60,000 21K 1 Gram 510.00 139.00 13,200 21K 10 Grams 5,100.00 1,390.00 1,32,000 21K 1 Tola 5,940.00 1,619.00 1,53,000 18K 1 Gram 440.00 119.90 11,400 18K 10 Grams 4,400.00 1,199.00 1,14,000 18K 1 Tola 5,130.00 1,398.00 1,32,000

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.

With global economic uncertainty and geopolitical developments continuing to support safe-haven demand, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain steady with mild day-to-day fluctuations. Buyers are advised to monitor live bullion updates and compare jeweller prices before making purchases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).