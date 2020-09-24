New Delhi, September 24: A moderate intensity earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Pakistan on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to details available, the quake hit 40km west of Islamabad in Pakistan. The earthquake was reported at 05:46:57 IST, today. i.e. on September 24, the NCS said. There were no reports of any damage or casualties so far. The tremors were also felt in neighbouring areas. In the last week, a quake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Mirpur and its adjacent areas. The tremor was also felt in some parts of Punjab in Pakistan.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was reported from Afghanistan during the early hours on Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake hit 237km NNE of Kabul at 05:33:10 IST, today. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

Here are the Tweets by National Center for Seismology:

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 24-09-2020, 05:46:57 IST, Lat: 33.72 & Long: 72.61, Depth: 85 Km ,Location: 40km W of Islamabad, Pakistan for more information https://t.co/QdMuaRPpGg @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/7ug5o72x1s — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 24, 2020

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 24-09-2020, 05:33:10 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.34, Depth: 213 Km ,Location: 237km NNE of Kabul , Afghanistan for more information https://t.co/DPXo2jPg43@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/IvmYG5zCr1 — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 24, 2020

Last year in December, a strong earthquake rattled Afghanistan and Pakistan, the US Geological Survey said. The quake forced residents into the streets in Islamabad and Kabul. The 6.1-magnitude quake hit 51 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of Jurm in northern Afghanistan and was over 200 kilometres deep, USGS said. In both capital cities, residents felt two quakes in quick succession, however there were no immediate reports of damage.

