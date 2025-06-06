Washington, June 6: Elon Musk called for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump and announced the decommissioning of the vital SpaceX programme after accusing that Trump’s name is in the Epstein files, according to media reports. “In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately,” Musk said in a post on X. According to a report from US media outlet CNN, the Dragon spacecraft is important as it earlier enabled the return of the two NASA astronauts who got stuck on the International Space Station for nine months. Additionally, it is also crucial for transporting cargo and people to the International Space Station.

Space X said that the Dragon spacecraft is “the only spacecraft currently flying that is capable of returning significant amounts of cargo to Earth”. The report suggested that the relationship between Trump and Musk worsened when the US President threatened to “terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,” a step that could severely impact the world's wealthiest man’s businesses with consequences for the International Space Station."The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!” EarTrump wrote on Thursday on his own social media platform Truth Social. Elon Musk Donald Trump Break-Up: From Epstein Files Claim to Contract Cancellation Threat and SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Decommissioning Announcement, Know All the 'Big Beautiful Bombs' Dropped.

Musk meanwhile dropped a bomb accusing that Trump’s name is in the Epstein files, and because of that the details and findings of the investigation have not been disclosed to the public. “Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk wrote on X. In response to the Epstein accusation, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement: “This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful Bill because it does not include the policies he wanted. The President is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again.”

Trump insinuated in an Oval Office press conference on Thursday that the Tesla CEO opposes his "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," which Musk has been ranting about all week, because he is "upset" the electric vehicle incentive was removed, adding that he is not sure he will remain friends with Musk and alleging Musk "knew the inner workings of the bill". Musk didn't reject the accusation about the EV tax credits in a tweet responding to Trump, writing it was "very unfair!!" that oil and gas subsidies were left in the bill, adding in a subsequent tweet "this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!" Elon Musk Threatens to Withdraw Dragon Spacecraft, Key Space Station Link for NASA.

The breakup between the President of the US and the world's richest man is unfurling much like their relationship started — rapidly, intensely and very publicly.

