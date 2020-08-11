Brussels, August 11: The European Union (EU) on Tuesday announced an additional humanitarian aid of €1.65 million to India, Nepal and Bangladesh - the three South Asian countries where massive floods were reported in the ongoing Monsoon season. The funds would be dispatched at the earliest, said a statement issued by the conglomerate.

"In response to severe flooding that has affected South Asia—most notably Bangladesh, India and Nepal—the European Union is providing €1.65 million in humanitarian aid funding," the European Union noted. Bihar Floods: Video Shows Pregnant Woman Taken to Hospital on Makeshift Boat in Darbhanga.

"The support comes on top of the €1.8 million announced earlier this year to support families affected by a series of disasters, including Cyclone Amphan that ravaged India and Bangladesh, bringing the total EU support to victims of disasters in the region to €3.45 million," it further said.

Heavy rainfall, which triggered floods and landslide in Myagdi district of western Nepal claimed at least 132 lives and affected around 1,000 families.

In Bangladesh, the death toll due to the incessent rainfall and floods was estimated at 162, as per the latest updates. The country's disaster management body feared that the fatality count could further rise as several people continue to remain missing in the flood-affected regions.

In India, the north eastern state of Assam and eastern province of Bihar were worst-affected due to the floods. While Assam reported a total of 107 deaths, the fatality count in Bihar was reported as 23, as per the latest update. A total of 70 lakh families in the state were affected.

