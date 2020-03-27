Fake News Turns Fatal: Over 400 Die In Iran After Drinking Methanol Amid Rumours That it Cures COVID-19

Coronavirus in Iran. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Tehran, March 27: More than hundreds of people in Iran reportedly died after consuming methanol, thinking that it would cure the noval coronavirus disease. Reports state that almost 480 people have died till now, while 2,850 people are still ill. Earlier, people in Iran beleived this rumour and at that time around 27 people lost their lives.

With the total toll of coronavirus cases in Iran touching 32,332 and more than 2,378 already dead, people in Iran are desperatively looking for a cure for the coronavirus. In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, families in Iran are looking for fake remedies -- circulated in social media, and are consuming alcohol which is banned in the Islamic Republic. COVID-19 in Iran: After Rumours That Drinking Alcohol Help to Cure Coronavirus, 27 People Died Drinking Methanol.

Accoring to reports, published in the Independent, Associated Press and Iranian Media, almost 480 people have died till now, while 2,850 people are still ill. Speaking about the condition, the Iranian health ministry adviser Dr Hossein Hassanian said to AP, "Other countries have only one problem, which is the new coronavirus pandemic. But we are fighting on two fronts here." Adding more, he said, "We have to both cure the people with alcohol poisoning and also fight the coronavirus."

Earlier, reports arrived that people in southwestern province Khuzestan were arrested for selling methanol to ward off the disease. Similar cases of methanol drinking have arrived from southern city of Shiraz and in the cities of Karaj and Yazd, say The Independent.

Experts claim that since alcohol-based sanitisers can be used as a hygienic measure against the virus, fake messages are being circulated that drinking high-proof alcohol could kill the disease. Drinking alcohol is banned in Iran for everyone except some non-Muslim religious minorities. and local media regularly report on lethal cases of poisoning caused by bootleg liquor.