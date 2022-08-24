Mumbai, August 24: Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday apologised after a photo of two women kissing, lifting their tops, and covering their breasts with a “Finland” sign at her official residence emerged, reported Guardian. The 36-year-old PM is yet again at the center of criticism due to this picture less than a week after a video of her partying and dancing at her residence went viral and created a controversy.

The picture was circulated by the Finnish media. Following this, Marin, on Tuesday, confirmed the picture was taken at her official residence, Kesaranta after she attended a music festival that took place between July 8 and 10. “I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologise for it. Such a picture should not have been taken,” said Marin. Finnish PM Sanna Marin Takes Drug Test Amid Criticism After Her ‘Partying’ Video Goes Viral.

Last week, a video of Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities made news across the world. Her reports came negative for any drug use after a demand for a drug test arose. A government statement (in Finnish) said "no drugs were found" in the test. "Marin's samples had been tested for cocaine, amphetamines, cannabis, and opioids, the statement added.

