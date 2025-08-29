The Guernsey national cricket team will take on the Finland national cricket team in the second match of the Guernsey Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025 on Friday, August 29. The Guernsey vs Finland match will be held at the King George V Sports Ground, Castel and will begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). No, there will be no live telecast available for the Guernsey Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025 in India. Hence, Indian fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the Guernsey vs Finland match on TV channels. Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming of the Guernsey Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025 matches in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the live streaming of the Guernsey vs Finland cricket match online. Rajeev Shukla Becomes Acting President of BCCI, Succeeds Roger Binny As He Chairs Indian Cricket Board’s Apex Committee Meeting: Report.

Guernsey Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025 Details

🇬🇬 Guernsey will host the Guernsey Tri-Series, facing off against Finland 🇫🇮 and Switzerland 🇨🇭 🏏 🗓️ 29–31 August 👉 Note: Isle Of Man 🇮🇲 were originally set to play, but Finland will replace them. 📸 Guernsey Cricket #CricketEverywherepic.twitter.com/ebGfm2bLmC — Associate Chronicles (@AssociateChrons) August 27, 2025

