Poland vs Finland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Poland will be facing Finland in a Group G 2026 World Cup qualifying game, with both teams looking to secure a crucial victory. Currently, Poland are second in the points table with 7 points behind the Netherlands. Finland have similar points as the Poles but are behind them in third due to an inferior goal difference. Finland have already defeated Poland in the reverse fixture and a repeat of the same would go a long way in consolidating their position in making it to the World Cup. Poland versus Finland will start at 12:15 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Centre Stage With Brace in Portugal’s 5–0 Win Over Armenia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack for Poland and the Polish skipper being one of the best in business, all eyes will be on him as he starts for the home team. Piotr Zieliński and Bartosz Slisz will form the double pivot in central midfield with Jakub Kamiński and Sebastian Szymański as the two wingers.

Finland will opt for a 3-4-3 formation with Joel Pohjanpalo as the lead striker, flanked by Robin Lod and Oliver Antman as the wide attackers. Kaan Kairinen and Glen Kamara will likely sit deep and orchestrate play from the back, also shielding the backline. Fredrik Jensen and Jere Uronen will push forward to support with the forward play. Cristiano Ronaldo Dedicates His Goal to Diogo Jota With Touching Celebration During Armenia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match (See Pic).

Poland vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Poland vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Monday, September 8 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Silesian Stadium in Poland Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Poland vs Finland,, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Finland National Football Team is set to lock horns with the Poland National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Monday, September 8. The Poland vs Finland match is set to be played at the Silesian Stadium in Poland and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Turkey vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Poland vs Finland live telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten Network channels. For Poland vs Finland online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Poland vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Poland vs Finland live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Poland did well against the Dutch and they have what it takes to secure a crucial victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2025 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).