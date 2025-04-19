Florida, April 19: A Florida teacher has been arrested for having sex with her high school student several times. Erika Mattson, 36, was charged by the Panama City Police Department with a felony count of an authority figure engaging in sexual conduct with a student. According to police, the relationship began in May 2023 after the student found Mattson crying in her classroom and approached her to talk.

Although the student was 18 at the time, he was still enrolled at Kaleidoscope School of Discovery in Panama City, where Mattson worked. The student also revealed that Mattson had previously been his middle school teacher. According to the affidavit, the relationship escalated through text messages and flirtation, eventually leading to a planned movie date. However, the pair reportedly “never made it inside” the cinema and instead spent time talking and making out. US: Married Teacher in Ohio Pleads Guilty To Having Sex With School Boy and Sending Him Nude Photos, Her Husband Files for Divorce.

Days later, Mattson invited the student to her home, where they allegedly had sex. The student told investigators that the sexual encounters occurred numerous times before his graduation, though he could not recall the exact number of times. As part of the evidence, the student provided photos to police, including shirtless images of himself with Mattson embracing him and kissing. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

Mattson was arrested and booked into Bay County Jail but was later released on a USD 25,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on May 15 and has reportedly chosen to represent herself in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2025 08:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).