Emily Nutley, 43, a married mother of three and longtime academic director at a private all-boys school in Cincinnati, has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery involving having sex with a 17-year-old student. Authorities say the abuse occurred in her office, with further encounters both on and off campus. Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers stated the student sought guidance but was instead targeted by Nutley's “perverted sexual desires.” Nutley also reportedly sent explicit photos and continued contacting the student even after he tried to end things. Nutley, who worked at the school for 18 years, now faces up to 10 years in prison. Following the revelations, her husband Jonathan Nutley filed for divorce. In response, Emily accused him of “gross neglect of duty and extreme cruelty.” US Shocker: Man Gets Trapped Under Father's Casket After Platform Collapses During Funeral in Philadelphia, Several Pallbearers Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Married Teacher in Ohio Pleads Guilty To Having Sex With School Boy

