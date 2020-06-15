Coronavirus in India: Live Map

He Xiangjian, Chinese Billionaire and Founder of Midea Group, Rescued After Kidnappers Break Into His Residence

World Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 11:21 PM IST
He Xiangjian (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Foshan, June 15: The Chinese Police on Monday arrested five people after they foiled kidnap attempt of one of China's richest man He Xiangjian. He is a billionaire and founder of the Midea Group, an electrical appliance manufacturing company. All involved were detained and no one was hurt. Chinese Woman Fakes Suffering From Deadly Coronavirus to Scare Away Robber and it Worked!

According to reports, strangers broke into a luxury villa in Foshan city owned by Midea Group and threatened the lives of people inside. Cops were notified of the break-in at about 5:30 pm on Sunday. Although police did not provide the full name of the victim, Chinese media reported that he was He Xiangjian.

Cops received a call on Sunday evening that suspects had entered the villa and were believed to be carrying explosive devices. The call was reportedly made by He Jianfeng, Xiangjian's 55-year-old son.

The Foshan police later issued a statement, saying that said that they had arrested five suspects and foiled a kidnap attempt. They said that they are investigating the matter.

He Xiangjian is estimated to be worth about $24.8 billion and is the sixth richest person in China. Forbes Rich List has ranked him as the 36th richest person in the world. Midea Group is one of the biggest home appliance and air conditioning company.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

