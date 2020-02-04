Chinese Woman Fakes Suffering From Deadly Coronavirus to Scare Away Robber and it Worked!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Coronavirus has scared everyone not alone in China but the world over, with the deadly disease spreading rapidly. With over thousands contradicting the disease and over 400 dead, every person in China right now is scared with even its utterance. The situation is indeed devastating but a Chinese woman managed to use this fear to her advantage by preventing herself from being robbed. A woman surnamed Yi was getting robbed when she pretended to cough and told him that she had returned from Wuhan province. The thought of him infecting the disease was enough to scare him and he fled away. The woman later went to the police to complain and the robber has been caught. Coronavirus in China: Heartbreaking Video Shows Doctor Screaming and Crying After Continuously Working for Days Without Sleep.

As reported in Oriental Daily, a woman surnamed Yi, from Hubei city was asleep when a robber entered her house through a broken window. When he entered her room, she woke up and yelled for help. But the robber managed to hold her neck and cover her mouth. The quick-thinking woman pretended to cough and told the robber she had just returned from Wuhan. For the uninitiated, Wuhan is the capital city where the epidemic first broke out and has seen a rapid spread in the rest of China. The fear of contracting the deadly epidemic was enough to distract the robber, who fled away. Although, he took away her iPhone and some cash from her wallet. Punjabi Shopkeeper Chases Away Robber With a Baseball Bat While Hurling Abuses, Watch Funny Video.

The woman immediately rushed to the police to file a report. The police took quick action and the thief was caught by identifying his body type and accent. The thief eventually accepted his actions. The 25-year-old man from Chongqing had run away from his family after an argument. With no money, he decided to rob someone and thus entered the woman's house. He has now been arrested. While coronavirus has otherwise claimed so many lives, here it managed to save one.